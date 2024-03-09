Weight Loss Influencer Who Almost Died From Organ Failure Now Shows Off Her Body 100 Lbs Later!

Lexi Reed is celebrating a huge milestone!

For those who don’t know, the influencer began documenting her weight loss journey in 2016 — back when she weighed 485 pounds. However, her world turned upside down in 2022. She was suddenly admitted into the intensive care unit and put into a medically-induced coma after her organs started failing. When Lexi woke up, she was unable to walk and had to spend some time in a wheelchair. She also had to undergo dialysis.

What caused her organ failure remained a mystery for a long time, but doctors eventually diagnosed her with calciphylaxis. It’s a rare disease “in which calcium accumulates in small blood vessels of the fat and skin tissues” and causes blood clots, painful skin ulcers, and infections “that can lead to death,” per the Mayo Clinic. Oof. While Lexi no doubt was relieved to have answers about her health, it, unfortunately, set her weight loss journey back.

But now, two years later, she is celebrating the fact she’s another 100 pounds down while in remission! And Lexi proudly showed off the results of her hard work on Instagram! The 33-year-old social media personality first got real with her followers about how difficult it’s been for her to get to this milestone, writing in the caption:

“Remission, 100lbs , + my battle with Calciphylaxis – a rare disease that I was diagnosed with that completely turned my life upside down & made me question how strong that I truly was. With personally having 30+ painful open wounds, and calciphylaxis having a mortality rate of over 80% due to infection (the leading cause of death) – I was scared I wasn’t going to survive.”

But Lexi didn’t give up! As she put it, she “fought as hard” to survive her health battle as she has been to get her life back on track:

“However, through the pain & through the fear, I found my strength to live & heal was more powerful than focusing on the odds stacked against me and I fought as hard as I could to survive one of the hardest battles of my life. This picture shows more than just the weight I lost, but taking back the fight to live, healing & refusing to take life for granted. Sometimes life with knock us down and make us question how strong that we truly are, but what matters most is not giving up despite what we face or the fear – start today!”

Well said! You can see her new before-and-after photo (below):

AMAZING!!!

We are so happy for Lexi! We continue to wish her nothing but the best for her amid her health and weight loss journey. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Lexi Reed/Instagram]