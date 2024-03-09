Lizzo Demands $84K From Dancers Suing Her After Judge Dismisses Certain Claims!

Lizzo is fighting back against her dancers HARD after the judge dismissed some of their claims!

As you know, the Good As Hell singer has been in some serious legal trouble after three of her dancers from her Big GRRRL touring company — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — came out with some disturbing allegations against her! They said she discriminated against them and even sexually harassed them by bringing them to a live sex show in Amsterdam.

Lizzo has continued to deny the allegations, calling them “outrageous” — and she recently struck back, trying to get the case dismissed with an anti-SLAPP motion late last year. That’s a law intended to help people quickly dismiss frivolous, meritless lawsuits. Sometimes courts can tell suits have no basis.

That didn’t go completely well. In late January a judge did officially dismiss two of their claims (relating to disability discrimination and tortious interference), but not all nine — and not the harassment stuff. The plaintiffs will still get their day in court.

Still, Lizzo is trying to turn that into a win. She’s using the ruling to try to recoup legal fees from the dancers! Her new filing, obtained by RadarOnline, explains:

“On January 31, 2024, the Court granted in part Defendants’ Anti-SLAPP Motion, dismissed in their entirety two causes of action (for FEHA disability discrimination and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage) and struck portions of two additional causes of action, out of a total of nine causes of action asserted by Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez (collectively, “Plaintiffs”) against Defendants.”

Per Anti-SLAPP rules, defendants can get their legal fees back against claims ruled to be frivolous.

The Rumors singer’s lawyers were spending some of their time fighting against those specific claims which the judge ultimately threw out. So Lizzo argues it’s only fair her accusers pay for their hard work — over $84,000 worth of billable hours:

“Defendants seek a portion of the total attorneys’ fees and costs incurred that are allocable to the claims dismissed, in the amount of $74,903.30. Defendants also seek an award of $9,825.80, representing the attorneys’ fees and costs that they have incurred and anticipate they will incur in connection with the instant Motion. Accordingly, Defendants respectfully request that the Court grant an award in the total sum of $84,729.10 against Plaintiffs.”

That’s a serious amount of cash!

What do U think about Lizzo's demand for payback in this case, Perezcious paralegals? Is this the beginning of Lizzo's wins? Or is it going to be small change next to the amount she ends up owing them??

