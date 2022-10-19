Wendy Williams Is Back From Her Wellness Facility Stay & Doing 'Better Than Ever'

It sounds like Wendy Williams is in a much better place now than she was just a few months ago.

Here’s hoping!!

Of course, the 58-year-old star has been focusing on herself in recent months. Back in August, she entered a wellness facility to get some longstanding health problems back on track. But she was also the focus of shocking recent reports alleging sordid substance abuse details that came up during her stellar run as a daytime TV host.

Now it sounds like she’s on the up-and-up again?!

According to ET on Tuesday, the former radio shock jock has left the aforementioned facility after what was apparently a successful stay. The outlet quoted the star’s publicist, Shawn Zanotti, as saying Wendy is now “home and healing” following her in-patient work. So that’s good!

Even better news, according to Zanotti, is that Williams is already apparently thinking about her career comeback. While the publicist was tight-lipped about what exactly the star is pursuing, we do know her Wendy Experience podcast has been getting teased quite a bit in recent months. So when Zanotti dropped this gem to ET (below), our ears perked up:

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

Oh really now?!

“Many projects,” you say?? Of course, prime-era Wendy can’t be beat. So getting her back on air — when she’s healthy and happy away from it all, too, of course — would be a huge win!

The A-list TV talker herself also spoke out following her wellness facility departure this week. Wendy’s new statement was very brief, but it appeared to be a pretty optimistic take on her life ahead:

“Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

Straight from the star’s mouth! We truly hope she is better than ever. That would be so great!

As Perezcious readers will recall, back in early September, Zanotti confirmed Wendy had indeed checked into a facility to “focus on her health and wellness” for a while after reports claimed her rehab entry. At the time, the PR rep released a candid statement to news outlets:

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience podcast. Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Right after she initially entered the treatment center, shocking reports surfaced about Wendy supposedly being “at death’s door” at one point earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. Insiders alleged potential alcohol abuse issues on the set of her former eponymous talk show, as well. And still others have pointed to her litany of alleged health problems, including Graves’ disease and lymphedema.

Now, we just hope things are back on track for the star. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

