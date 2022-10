Could this be a mainstream hit for Thomas Rhett!

The country corner has released a new song with Katy Perry that sounds like an adult contemporary smash that can cross over to pop / top 40.

Where We Started is a beautiful midtempo ballad.

And the two of them sound great together!

This is not cheesy in the slightest!

Quality pop!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Thomas Rhett!

And CLICK HERE for more from Katy Perry!