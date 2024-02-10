Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter ‘Furious’ About Her Upcoming Lifetime Documentary -- Feels She’s ‘Still Being Exploited’!

Don’t count on Wendy Williams’ ex-husband watching her upcoming documentary.

Perezcious readers may know that the former television personality has a two-part documentary premiering on Lifetime later this month called Where Is Wendy Williams? It will document her life since leaving The Wendy Williams Show and stepping out of the spotlight in 2021 due to ongoing health issues and mental health struggles. Both Wendy and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., even make an appearance in the doc to talk about what’s been going on over the past few years. You can see the trailer (below):

The documentary came as a surprise not only to many fans but also to her former husband, Kevin Hunter Sr.! He apparently had no clue about his son’s involvement in it, nor did he expect his ex-wife to be portrayed in such a “negative light!” An insider in Wendy’s inner circle told The US Sun:

“Kevin was shocked to see his ex-wife portrayed in such a negative light in the Lifetime trailer. He was also totally blindsided that their son, Kevin Jr, ended up signing onto the project after he initially said he wanted nothing to do with it.”

The source said Kevin never wanted the documentary to be made since the beginning as he felt it would ruin Wendy’s legacy. And the trailer had been hard for the 51-year-old to see. The outlet reported that Kevin told close associates he found the moment of Wendy yelling over a bottle of vodka and appearing confused in New York City “very hard” to see. Oof. Ultimately, Kevin was “furious” that the former radio host was “still being exploited to that level.” He is also Kevin Jr. signed onto the documentary. The insider added:

“Little Kev was repeatedly advised that it was a bad look to be involved in this project and that it was not in his best interest to have his name attached to it.”

Wow. This documentary seems to be causing a divide in the family. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

