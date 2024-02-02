Wendy Williams Returns To Instagram After Her Bombshell Documentary Trailer Dropped!

Wendy Williams made her return to Instagram on Friday!

In her first post in six months, the 59-year-old talk show host shared a photo of herself smiling at the camera and sitting on a bench with a wall full of books in the background. She sported a white dress and blue jacket in the new snapshot. Wendy also wrote:

“Welcome Everyone…”

It is unknown why she shared the picture all of a sudden. But notably, she posted it on the Instagram account for her podcast The Wendy Experience. Remember, the TV personality was supposed to begin a podcasting career after The Wendy Williams Show ended in June 2022 amid her health concerns. When there had been no updates on the podcast, rumors circulated that it had been canceled in March 2023. But her publicist Shawn Zanotti insisted the project was still happening! He told Page Six at the time:

“We are still working behind the scenes on several projects. There has been no official cancellation of the podcast.”

So was her new post supposed to signal to fans that the podcast is coming soon? Or was this a post about her emotional upcoming Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? Hmm. Will Wendy continue to post on Instagram? We’ll see! But she appears to be ready to step back out in the spotlight again.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe we’ll finally get episodes of Wendy’s podcast this year? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN]