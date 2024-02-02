Wendy Williams Seen For First Time In Over A YEAR In Preview Of New Documentary!

UPDATE 2/2/24 8:21 A.M. PST:

The full trailer was uploaded to Lifetime’s YouTube page — watch it HERE:

Wendy Williams is ready to tell her story.

According to The Sun, the 59-year-old television personality was seen for the first time in over a year when a trailer for her upcoming Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, dropped on Thursday. Sadly, barely anyone got the chance to catch a glimpse of Wendy! Why? The preview was removed just moments after the release! It is unknown why the video suddenly disappeared. But don’t worry! We have a breakdown of the trailer for fans.

In the since-deleted video, Wendy opened up about the ups and downs of her life since leaving The Wendy Williams Show and staying away from the spotlight in 2021 due to ongoing health issues. As moments from the height of her career, including her time on her daytime talk show, flashed across the screen, she told the cameras:

“Since I was 6 years old, all I wanted was to be famous.”

The video then cuts to a shot of present-day Wendy getting ready to sit back down in the purple chair to talk about what’s really been going on in her personal life. She’s not the only one speaking out! Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., made a heartbreaking confession to the cameras, saying the host has “done a really good job at making it seem like everything’s OK.” However, he pointed out that “in reality, there’s something wrong going on.”

Oh no.

We then see a gaunt-looking Wendy sitting in the backseat of a car, where a producer asks:

“Have you seen a neurologist?”

To which she replied:

“To see if I’m crazy? Mhm.”

The trailer continued to show Wendy’s deteriorating condition as she struggled on set, even needing help to stand. A family member even could be heard saying she was “losing memory” at one point!

Whoa!

And Wendy then had a warning for fans. Before breaking down in tears, the radio host said:

“I have no money. And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you.”

OMG…

Wendy doesn’t seem to be holding back when talking about her life over the past three years! The two-part documentary airs on February 24 and 25. Do you plan to watch, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments. You can also watch a clip of the emotional trailer HERE.

