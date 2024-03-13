Wendy Williams Slapped With Lien On NYC Condo Over TONS Of Unpaid Tax Money! Yikes!

Wendy Williams’ financial woes continue…

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the federal government hit the former host with a lien on the condo she bought in New York City for $4.5 million back in 2021. The feds claim Wendy owes a whopping total of $568,451.57 in unpaid federal taxes for the years of 2019 and 2021. Yikes!

Per that outlet, online records show that the lien came up in January 2023 and was recorded with the New York City Department of Finance in early February. At this time, there appears to be no evidence that the issue has been dealt with. However, TMZ noted Wendy could have already resolved the matter. Her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has not addressed the tax violations in a statement, though.

Perezcious readers know it has been a tough couple of years for the 59-year-old television personality due to her medical issues and mental health struggles. Last month, her team revealed she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia back in 2023. On top of her diagnosis, she claimed in her documentary Where is Wendy Williams? to have “no money” anymore. Her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, even re-opened their divorce case over unpaid severance payments amid the claims she’s broke.

