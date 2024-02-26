Wendy Williams’ Dementia & Aphasia Diagnoses Are ‘Alcohol-Induced,’ Says Son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams’ son is opening up about her heartbreaking diagnoses.

As we’ve been following, the Wendy Williams Show alum’s team broke the news last week that she’s been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The two-part documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, which aired over the weekend, featured interviews from several of her close loved ones. That included her son Kevin Hunter Jr., who got candid about how alcohol played a role in her scary diagnoses. He said in the doc:

“I was able to really learn more about things going on with my mother internally. [Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain. So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

So, so sad. Unfortunately, reports of alcohol abuse have been following Wendy for a while now.

And the news of the 59-year-old’s damaged “headspace,” as Kevin referred to it, is not exactly new. There have been reports going back a few years now that Wendy hasn’t been “functioning” like how she used to, but the official diagnoses didn’t come until very late in 2023.

On Saturday, though, her former lawyer LaShawn Thomas questioned the validity of her diagnoses by sharing a video on Instagram of Wendy and her son talking just before she was court ordered to enter into a guardianship in New York after being with her son in Miami.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Images via Lifetime/YouTube]