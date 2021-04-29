Watch Wendy Williams Get Into A SAVAGE Fight With Guest Joseline Hernandez!

What began as an interview turned into a full-on shade war as Joseline Hernandez returned to The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday — and it was one of the most must-watch daytime TV moments in a long time!

The trouble started when Wendy Williams gave a… let’s be charitable and say oblique… compliment to the Love & Hip Hop star, saying:

“For some reason, I wouldn’t recognize you if I saw you — you look different every time I see you — in a good way.”

LOLz, you can’t just add “in a good way” to anything and turn it into a compliment!

Photos: More Of The Most Awkward Celebrity Interview Of All Time

Certainly the “Puerto Rican Princess,” who was there to promote her new show Joseline’s Cabaret on the Zeus streaming app, did not take it as praise, as she clapped right back:

“Miss Wendy I just must say this to you first — I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re going to honor how much work I put out there. I hope you’re going to, you know, not kind of throw this off outside of everything that I’ve done. I’m an accomplished woman. And I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers.”

But it wasn’t just standing up for herself. She also hit back at the daytime diva, jabbing:

“And Wendy — you’re 35 years my senior — I should get those flowers.”

Whoa, WHAT? Going after her age??

Just FYI, Wendy is not 35 years the rapper’s senior. She’s 56, and Joseline is 34 — not 21. So the host was right to call this comment out, simply snapping:

“Shade!”

Joseline continued to go at Wendy, saying:

“Every time I come on your show, you always want to compare me to another broad. I don’t need to be compared. I’ve made my own brand. I’ve been out here for the past decade. I got my own show. I have the number one show in the country.”

Wendy hit right back with shade of her own, responding to the “number one show in the country” boast by correcting her:

“No, you have the number one show on Zeus.”

And there was a not-at-all insignificant amount of acid on the name of the network. She then added, either trying to bring it back to civil conversation or damning with faint praise, we’re not 100%:

“And you got renewed for third season. which is to be commended.”

But Joseline wasn’t finished, telling Wendy she wanted her to know how she felt. Unsurprisingly, the host told her she, too, feels “undervalued.” Then she tried to end the fight by throwing to the Shoe Cam. Ha!

However, Joseline didn’t want to show off her shoes — she instead wanted to kick Wendy while she was down, going even more personal:

“Give me that respect, Ms. Wendy Williams! We love you, but at the same time you have to do better. You’re not in an abusive relationship anymore. You don’t deal with that man anymore. You should be in a better place. And when people come on your show, especially Black culture, you should be nicer to us, the ladies, you should respect us, you should give us her flowers while we’re here, and you should tell us how proud you are, of what we’ve done in the streets.”

Wendy responded:

“Well, I’m not proud of all. And what I’ve been through makes me even harder on young women, like you can do better.”

But it wasn’t enough, and the fighting continued as Joseline demanded Wendy give her “more flowers” — before plugging her show, which airs “every Sunday on the Zeus streaming network,” adding the shade:

“I’m sure you don’t know how to work the streaming app, but it’s a streaming app. One of the people in the audience there could show you.”

Finally the exasperated host had had enough and picked up a handful of flowers from the vase next to her chair and literally tossed it toward the screen, saying:

“Here’s a flower, come on. There’s a flower. I just gave you flowers.”

OMG! AH-Mazing!

Whose side do YOU take in this feud?? Watch the whole wild interview and let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Wendy Williams Show/YouTube.]