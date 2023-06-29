Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Predicted Ryan Seacrest Replacing Him Over A Decade Ago! Watch!!

So we knew Pat Sajak was the Wheel Of Fortune host — but does that make him a fortune teller?? Or was he really planning on Ryan Seacrest being his replacement host for a while now??

In a resurfaced video from 2012, it seems like the longtime Wheel host was already hinting at the producer being his replacement for when he retired — before he was even considering dropping his gig! In the video, Pat can be heard making several little mistakes in the decade-old episode, starting with when a contestant asked for a vowel after spinning a free play:

“You spun the wheel, you have to ask for a consonant … Oh wait, you spun a free play, I’m an idiot. You see the way it works is if you land-. Nevermind. Is there an ‘E’ in the puzzle?”

LOLz!

Later in the same episode, another contestant spins the wheel and lands on a trip to Arizona. She then asked if there’s an “N” in the puzzle, to which Pat replies:

“I’m not sure. Let’s look. Yeah. There are three ‘N’s. Pick up that trip.”

When the camera pans away, he can be heard joking:

“Seacrest is on speed dial.”

Whoa!

Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below):

Pat Sajak actually predicted Ryan Seacrest replacing him back in 2012! After he made a mistake, he joked, “Seacrest is on speed dial.” #WheelofFortune @RyanSeacrest @PatOnWheel pic.twitter.com/ZOJgYVHArS — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) June 27, 2023

With the announcement from Wednesday that Ryan will actually be taking over for the 76-year-old, it makes us wonder if this has been in talks for a while! Or was this just an example of game recognizing game… show??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

