White Lotus Stars Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Spark Relationship Rumors With Romantic Pics!

Buckle up, White Lotus fans — we’ve got a potential new couple to ship!

For those who have watched the second season of the hit HBO Max streamer, you’ll know Meghann Fahy played Theo James’ wife, while Leo Woodall played Haley Lu Richardson’s on-screen fling. However, once the cameras stopped rolling, there may have been some mixing and matching…

Romance rumors between Meghann and Leo have swirled since the season first debuted, but the actress’ Monday Instagram post just sent fans into a frenzy! In a photo dump captioned, “Sizzley Sicily,” the 32-year-old included several pics from the cast’s time filming the show — but amongst them was a pic of Leo flexing, and one of him laying on the cobblestone with a camera to presumably get her best angles! No, we’re not joking! OH, and an ADORABLE selfie that’s totally giving BF/GF vibes! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

See the full post (below):

Related: Jennifer Coolidge Almost Turned Down White Lotus After COVID Weight Gain!

Inneresting, right? Leo not-so-subtly dropped the bomb and shell emojis, seemingly calling the strawberry blonde a bombshell. One fan also commented “Team Meghann + Leo forever,” before another just came right out and commented what’s on all our minds:

“I feel like there’s a soft launch hidden in here.”

LOLz! We can’t disagree… A third fan commented:

“Meghann and Leo sitting in a tree”

However, some fans were just happy to see all the cast members enjoying their time together, despite some of them never having even filmed any scenes together! One user commented:

“The fact that you didn’t even interact with some of the cast in the show makes it look like y’all don’t know each other but y’all are family”

While another added:

“WHAT. A. CAST.”

Love it!

Fans first began speculating on the possible romance back in September when the 26-year-old actor posted a photo dump of his own, captioned, “That’s amore.” In the IG carousel, he featured some pretty STEAMY pics of him and The Bold Type actress, including one with his fingers seductively placed in her mouth, and another of her in a sultry post in front of a massive sign that read “F**k,” in red letters.

Uhhh, we mean, how many more hints do we need?! Meghann even commented herself:

“I love you! I love these! I love you! “

Related: Jennifer Coolidge Tells AWKWARD Story Of Getting ‘Best D**k’ From Younger Man!

And if that’s not proof enough, in ANOTHER post of Leo’s from earlier this month — this time just a simple headshot — Meghann boldly commented the heart eyes emoji!

Yeah… we think it’s pretty safe to say sparks are flying.

Meghann was previously linked to actor Billy Magnussen, while Leo’s love life remains mysterious… until now!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you peg them as a couple? Would you like to see them return for season three? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]