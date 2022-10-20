Love Is Blind Star Nick Thompson Shares Danielle Ruhl Divorce Details & Says They Don't Speak Anymore!

Nick Thompson is responding to ex Danielle Ruhl‘s recent commentary about their unexpected split.

Of course, the two Chicago-based TV stars rose to fame on Season 2 of Netflix‘s hit reality show Love Is Blind. The pair was good for a while after their sight-unseen connection first took place in the pods, but things weren’t meant to be, and back in August, they announced they’d split up.

Related: Natalie Lee Says Netflix Cut Footage Of Her Showing Ex Shayne Jansen’s DM Drama!

As Perezcious readers will recall, in early October, Danielle appeared to address the breakup. In a quickly-scrapped social media video, she alluded to having a tense time after splitting from Nick due to “personal compatibility issues.” As we reported, she intimated that things were no longer civil between the ex-couple in the since-deleted clip:

“You can still love each other and try your best to move on. We were very amicable and civil at first, and that’s why people were kind of confused with some of the back-and-forth that happened, but going through the divorce process added even more stress, and it’s tough on both of us, I’m sure.”

Now, her ex is responding to that claim about being civil “at first.” The How Men Think podcaster spoke with Us Weekly this week and tried to show some empathy when asked about Ruhl’s comments. The 37-year-old reality TV star said:

“I know that hurt people, hurt people, and I know that this is really hard. It’s hard for her. I know it’s hard for her. It’s hard for me. I know in my heart that I did absolutely the best I possibly could in that relationship. I gave it everything that I had, and that I think proves, to my point, that it wasn’t what she needed. … I think it’s unfortunate that you have to disparage or stay stuck in this place.”

Wow!

He also suggested there wasn’t one big or specific moment that caused the relationship to blow up. In fact, according to Nick, things sputtered because he wasn’t getting what he needed from Danielle to thrive:

“There wasn’t a big catastrophic event. Just over time, these things started building up … I don’t want to speak for her, but I know I wasn’t feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to kind of move forward with the relationship.”

He also revealed things became much more difficult after the cameras turned off. The marketing pro explained how radically their life changed after filming, and how tough it became to make it work before it all eventually fizzled out:

“As we moved forward and we started integrating our lives together, you start to see sort of some cracks that you don’t see [right away] based on the way that we met. And, you know, we were still building our connection, but you go from being completely scheduled to kind of being out in the world to fend for yourself.”

Damn. That’s real. And really sad!

Related: Deepti Vempati Shares Emotional Message After Kyle Abrams Split!

Nick did admit that he and the 29-year-old “took some steps to try and salvage the relationship,” including a visit to couple’s therapy. But that didn’t pan out. And now, they aren’t even speaking!! Thompson concluded that this distance is in place to protect his own mental health:

“For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore.”

Jeez!

And Danielle maybe appears to have already responded?? On Monday, right before Nick’s interview first dropped, she posted this pic to her Instagram page (below):

Uhhhhhhh that caption says it all?! Maybe?? If so, Nick wasn’t kidding about not engaging anymore! BLOCKED!!

These two are definitely not in a good place right now after their tough split. Or maybe they’re in a better place because they are keeping their distance?? What do U think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Nick Thompson/Danielle Ruhl/Instagram]