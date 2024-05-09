Christine Quinn Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce -- After Christian Dumontet Charged With Child Abuse & Assault!

Christine Quinn finally broke her silence on her messy divorce with Christian Dumontet! And she waited until her ex was at his most vulnerable…

The Selling Sunset alum took to X (Twitter) on Wednesday to not-so-subtly call out her estranged husband amid their tumultuous breakup. Without naming names, she wrote simply:

“Trash always takes itself out..”

Given the timing of the post, we can fully assume her message was about Christian! This came shortly after news broke that the tech entrepreneur was charged with three misdemeanors, including child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order. The charges stem from incidents back in March. As we previously reported, Christian was arrested following a domestic violence incident at the former couple’s shared home. During an alleged “rampage,” he hurled a bag with a glass bottle inside at Christine, but it missed her and hit their 3-year-old son, Christian Georges.

The toddler was sadly injured and transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Christian was taken into custody. But his legal troubles didn’t stop there! He was arrested again the following day as he violated an emergency protective order Christine had against him.

Her ex denied the accusations against him. However, the real estate agents continued to double down. She also revealed his history of mental health issues and alleged domestic violence following the incident, claiming he even threw dog poop at her at one point. WTF?! And ever since their dispute, Christine claimed he’s tried to mess with her — even planting recording devices to keep an eye on her inside their home. So scary!!!

Amid all of this, Christian was the one to file for divorce from Christine. He requested sole legal and physical custody of their son — though he said he’d allow the reality star visitation rights. However, Christine is fighting back! She demanded full legal and physical custody, claiming the businessman “perpetrated acts of domestic violence and child abuse against [her] son and [her].” With these misdemeanor charges against Christian, we’ll have to see if the court will take her side in this matter!

But for now, Christine just seems glad to have him out of her life. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]