Whoopi Goldberg DESTROYS Lauren Boebert Over 'Prayers' She Offered Nightclub Shooting Victims

Whoopi Goldberg is back! And she isn’t taking any BS!

The usual The View moderator was out for a while with COVID, but she’s finally healthy and not a moment too soon. Because unfortunately the Hot Topics on Monday included yet another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.

As you probably heard, on Saturday night a gunman opened fire with a rifle at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing at least five people and injuring 25 more. The mass murder would have been even worse had a couple heroic clubgoers not tackled the shooter.

Related: JoJo Siwa Slams Candace Cameron Bure’s Hurtful ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comment!

In their discussion of the shooting, the ladies of The View had to get into the politics of it all. Because that’s ultimately what it’s all about. More on that in a bit. For now, let’s check in on newly re-elected Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert‘s reaction. She tweeted:

“The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

Yeah. The thing is… Her disingenuous tweet — literally the least she could do — put her in the crosshairs of Whoopi’s wrath. The EGOT winner slammed the congresswoman on behalf of the victims, chastising:

“They don’t really need your prayers and thoughts. They needed your votes. That’s what they need.”

Preach it, gurl! Whoopi is of course referring to Boebert’s awful record on gun safety. Wouldn’t you know it? The woman who promised to conceal a gun on her person while in the Capitol Building doesn’t have the most rational view on common sense gun laws. She has consistently voted against reforms most of the country agree on, like universal background checks and red flag laws — which take firearms temporarily away from folks who show themselves to be a danger to themselves and others. You know, the types of folks who seem like they’d shoot up a nightclub.

Related: QAnon Conspiracy Theories Led Man To Murder His Family & Dog

Whoopi also highlighted Boebert’s anti-LGBTQ tweets saying:

“This is what rhetoric brings. Words matter. Words matter. And people like Lauren Boebert, who, you know, has been in the forefront of dissing LGBTQ+ people is now saying her prayers and thoughts go with the families.”

Over the past few months, Boebert has been at the forefront of the chorus of far-right politicians fueling conspiracy theories about LGBTQ folks and drag shows. She has regularly referred to the LGBTQ community as “groomers,” saying they’re all out to get your children — convincing them they’re gay so they can have their way with them. It’s just new labels on a very old product: whipping up homophobia by linking it to pedophilia, kidnapping, murder and everything else under the sun.

While we don’t yet know the motive for this specific shooting, it’s unfortunately just a particularly bad one of many, many attacks on the LGBTQ community. People have been attacked on the street, venues have been set on fire just for hosting drag shows. The hate is rising, and it’s doing so on the voices of people like Lauren Boebert. People who want to vilify the LGBTQ community and are willing to tell blatant lies to do it.

So for her to suddenly pretend she gives a single solitary s**t about anyone who was at the club that got attacked? After inciting this exact kind of attack the past few months? Get the f**k out of here with that. You can’t incite violence and then say you’re sorry the violence happened. This was always exactly what was going to happen because people are listening to hatemongers like Lauren Boebert. Good for Whoopi for calling her out. See the full segment (below):

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via The View/House Natural Resources Committee/YouTube.]