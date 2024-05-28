'Grateful' Bachelorette Star Ryan Sutter Reunited With Wife Trista After Breakup Rumors! So Where Was She?!

A happy ending… if a confusing one. Ryan Sutter has been reunited with his wife Trista — after their brief separation sparked tons of theories!

On Sunday, the Bachelorette star shared a black-and-white photo of the couple with their kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15, as they vacationed in Mexico. His Instagram caption was super telling, as he wrote:

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true. It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you. It brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration. It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about…”

He added:

“Welcome back @tristasutter We missed you…. #love #love #reunitedanditfeelssogood”

Those hashtags!

If you missed it, rumors surfaced after Mother’s Day that something was amiss in the marriage after Ryan posted a cryptic message to his wife:

“I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day. We wish you were too. But sometimes being a mom means letting go of their hands, granting independence and stimulating their courageous spirit.”

Um… what??

Last week, he tried to clear the air by telling worried fans the upload was “a message to my wife for a time when she could eventually read it.” Yeah, not reassuring at all! On Saturday, Trista returned to social media and defended her hubby, referencing all the rumors that surfaced:

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! “

LOLz! OK! She also said she was away after taking “an opportunity for perspective and personal growth,” and judging by their happy reunion, there was no reason to ever worry. See her full update (below)!

Seems like she was most likely away filming some kind of reality show, don’t ya think? Perhaps Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test?! That’s the current rumor on the street anyway! Bachelor Nation star Ali Manno (formerly Fedotowsky) has also been away on a quick mystery trip, so maybe they’ve teamed up on the same project? We’ll have to wait and see. Good news is there doesn’t seem to be any relationship drama or mid-life crisis going on! At least, not anymore…

Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Trista Sutter/Instagram]