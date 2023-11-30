Why Would They Do THIS To Lisa Vanderpump??? Don’t understand this!! Related Posts Tom Sandoval RUTHLESSLY Booed During VPR Panel At BravoCon -- But THESE Co-Stars Defended Him?? Lisa Vanderpump BLASTS Ungrateful Bethenny Frankel & Rachel Leviss At BravoCon! Oof! VPR Producer Reveals Clues In Footage That Gave Away Rachel Leviss & Tom Sandoval's Affair! Rachel Leviss Has 'No Contact Policy' With VPR Cast, Demanded Same Pay As Tom & Ariana, And Claims Bravo PUNISHED Her During Reunion For THIS?! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Nov 30, 2023 11:48am PDT Share This Categories Lisa Vanderpump PerezTV Personally Perez Sin City YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article