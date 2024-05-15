Lisa Vanderpump Throws Shade At Dorit Kemsley -- Says Former RHOBH Co-Star ‘Had A Head Transplant’ Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors!

Lisa Vanderpump threw some major shade at her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, Andy Cohen asked the queen of Vanderpump Rules whether she regretted a few things from her time on Bravo so far — such as cutting Dorit’s head out of frame from a Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine shoot in 2018. Her answer is… “NO!” And she had a shady reason why, too!

Lisa joked that she has zero regrets for the incident as Dorit got a “head transplant” and looks nothing like she did when she first joined the cast of RHOBH! The restaurateur said:

“No, she actually had a head transplant, because her face doesn’t look anything like it did when she started [the show]. So I thought, ‘I’ll cut it off, because I don’t know what this head is gonna look like.’”

Jeez, Lisa!!! Check out the WWHL clip (below):

Over the years, Dorit’s co-stars and fans questioned whether she got cosmetic surgery on her face. Kyle Richards once said that “most people here think she’s lying” about her never getting a nose job! However, the fashion designer insists she never had plastic surgery done on her face. According to Dorit herself, the only things she’s done as of now are her boobs, filler, and Botox! Hmm. Dorit wrote on Instagram in January 2021:

“The only plastic surgery I’ve had done is my boobs. It drives me crazy when people say I’ve had plastic surgery on my face. I’ve done filler and Botox and I work with masterful makeup artists who can transform your face. If I ever decide to do plastic surgery, I promise I will happily share it.”

Well, some folks — including Lisa, clearly — aren’t buying a word of what she says! Reactions to the shade from LVP, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

