Detroit's Jingle Ball ROASTED After Teasing Taylor Swift Performance -- But Brought Out An Impersonator!

iHeartRadio‘s Jingle Ball crew learned an important lesson the hard way: don’t tease Swifties about their idol!

On Tuesday night, the Jingle Ball Tour landed in Detroit for its much awaited performances by Usher, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, and more — but their “surprise” performer stole the show, and angered a lot of concertgoers! A host from the Michigan city’s local radio show Mojo in the Morning spoke to the crowd in the middle of the show, hinting at a surprise guest:

“Earlier this year, she came to our city and tore it down. She’s arguably having the best year of anyone ever. Has anybody familiar with a song called Cruel Summer? Does anybody know a song called Karma? In her Jingle Ball era…make some noise for…Trailer Swift.”

In the midst of all the excitement, no one really caught on to the Trailer VS Taylor name until it was too late. The impersonator had already walked out into the venue as Tay Tay’s hit Fearless began playing — and it was so easy to hear the music because the audience went into silence! OMG!

Related: Taylor Swift’s Diet & Workout For Eras Tour Were SO STRICT!

Ch-ch-check out a couple TikTok clips of the night (below):

Ouch… poor Trailer! LOLz!

Online, fans voiced their disappointment just like in real life, with some commenting across social media:

“I would cry lol” “that’s just evil… downright evil” “I’d demand a refund!” “this is SICKKKK” “y’all really thought she’d turn up to a Detroit Jingle Ball? idk that’s a you problem”

Ha! The 33-year-old has made appearances at the Jingle Ball in NYC he past, but never in Detroit. Besides, she was out late celebrating her bestie Emma Stone‘s new movie Poor Things. Hopefully fans weren’t TOO disappointed… at least they can say they jammed with Trailer Swift!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What would U have done? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube]