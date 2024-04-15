Will Smith Shocks Coachella With Surprise Men In Black Performance!

Will Smith is back as Agent J!

No, it’s not Men In Black 4. It’s Coachella!

Fans in the audience of J Balvin’s set on Sunday were treated to much more than they bargained for — a surprise cameo from the Oscar winner to do one of his biggest soundtrack hits live! Balvin was performing on an out-of-this-world stage, which featured alien props and backup dancers! So who better to cameo than an alien expert?!

Related: Justin Bieber Gave Jaden Smith A Big Kiss At Coachella! & Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Will popped out on stage to perform the Men in Black theme song — and even dressed the part, in his suit and sunglasses from the movie! See (below):

Loves it!

Who would have thought after all these years we’d be seeing Will suit up as a Men in Black agent again?! One of the best parts was when he zapped the memories of all the audience members with his signature neuralyzer from the movies, and… uh… Wait, what were we writing about??

Thoughts on Will’s surprise cameo?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Coachella/X & Sony Pictures Releasing/YouTube]