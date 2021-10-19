Will Smith Flaunts ‘Best Shape Of My Life’ In Weight Loss Update!

Will Smith is on a mission to lose his dad bod, and it looks like he’s well on his way!

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star posted a weight loss update on his Instagram Sunday, showing off a montage of his intense workouts while recalling what his life was like after gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, teasing:

“And to think Sundays used to be for muffins #bestshapeofmylife”

Safe to say things have definitely changed for the performer! Love that he’s not ashamed to highlight his hard work (and promote his upcoming YouTube original series Best Shape Of My Life, which will hit the service next year and document Smith’s fitness journey).

Fans were quick to cheer on the Bad Boys For Life alum in the comment section, writing:

“I knew he was gon lose that weight ” “KING WILL ” “He really doing the damn thing” “This is EVERYTHING”

One even quoted the performer’s iconic The Pursuit of Happyness line:

“Don’t ever let someone tell you, you can’t do something. Not even me. You got a dream, you got to protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they want to tell you you can’t do it. You want something, go get it. Period.”

So inspirational! Check out the 53-year-old’s progress (below)!

Awesome!! Anyone else feeling lazy?! LOLz!

