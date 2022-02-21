Country Singer Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce -- Claims He's A Cheater!

Sam Hunt’s muse has had enough.

Hannah Lee Fowler, the country star’s wife and inspiration behind his debut album Montevallo, filed for divorce last Friday, according to TMZ. She listed the date of separation as the day she filed the paperwork. The legal docs included two huge bombshells… one, that Hannah is pregnant with their first child. And two, that her husband had cheated on her.

Related: Kanye West Files New Legal Objection To Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Petition

Per TMZ, Hannah’s filing claimed that the singer is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” and more specifically, “guilty of adultery.” In what the outlet describes as “boilerplate” language, the docs read:

“The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.”

The filing does not specifically indicate if the couple had a prenuptial agreement, but it does request that “the parties be awarded their respective separate property.” She also requested “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future.”

The Body Like a Back Road artist hadn’t announced that they were expecting a child, but the docs revealed that Hannah is pregnant and due in May. She filed for primary custody of their unborn child as well as requested child support.

The 37-year-old had just spoken about his desire to have children on KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s TC & Dina radio show back in July. He gushed:

“We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now. And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

Sadly, the good news has been accompanied by some seriously bad news in the form of this breakup. It’s not the first time the couple has called it quits; they reportedly met many years ago and began dating while he was a playing football at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. His first album was inspired by their breakup; they later reconciled and were married in 2017.

That same year, he released the song Drinkin’ Too Much, an apology to Hannah for unnamed indiscretions that ended their relationship (“I told you everything, and you told me to have a good life.”) Unfortunately, the title proved to be prophetic, as he was later arrested for a DUI after being caught driving recklessly with an open container in his car in 2019.

Related: Zoë Kravitz Says Divorce Was Her Fault, Calls Ex An ‘Incredible’ Human

The accusations of infidelity are new, but seeing as Tennessee is not a no-fault state, “Grounds for divorce are required to be proven for a divorce to be granted unless both spouses agree to be divorced,” per the Miles Mason Family Law Group. We’d think that means Hannah likely has proof of the alleged cheating up her sleeve.

We can’t imagine how painful it must be to discover that betrayal amidst pregnancy. Wishing Hannah the best during this difficult time.

[Image via NBC/YouTube & Sam Hunt/Instagram]