Windsor Castle Staff Reportedly 'Cleared Out' Megan & Harry's Remaining Belongings From Frogmore Cottage

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so done with Frogmore Cottage!

According to The Sun, Windsor Castle staff members have completely “cleared out” their remaining personal belongings, including framed pictures, from the home after his recent trip to the UK for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling. An insider explained to the publication:

“Staff from Windsor Castle were in Frogmore just days after Harry flew back to California after the statue unveiling. They cleared out his personal possessions, such as framed pictures he had left behind in his and Meghan’s old bedroom. Harry had been staying in one end of the cottage, separated from Eugenie and her family. He stayed in his and Meghan’s old bedroom, which was left largely untouched since he was last there.”

It is unclear who organized the removal, but sources claim the items will be shipped to Meghan and Harry’s home in Montecito soon. But considering that Princess Eugenie currently resides in the house with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, it makes a ton of sense that the upcoming author would move his stuff out!

However, The Sun believes that the royal duo could also “hand the luxury cottage back” this coming April — meaning they’ll need to find new accommodations for future trips across the pond. The family also isn’t expected to return to Frogmore in the future, even though Harry will return home for Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee next year.

Granted, the visit may not happen since Harry plans to publish a memoir in late 2022 as part of a major deal with Penguin Random House. In case you missed it, the official release for the book explained that the prince shares a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shaped him.” The piece also covers his “lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontline of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”

Clearly, the book has not been released yet, so who knows what kind of juicy secrets the work will contain! That still hasn’t stopped the royal family from worrying, though…

While Prince William and Prince Charles seem to be “nervous” about the book, a source confessed to The Mirror that it has created a “tsunami of fear” among the royals. They explained:

“There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write. Many hope he may correct a few things but do not hold much hope.”

Whelp, it certainly is an end of an era at Frogmore for Meghan and Harry!

