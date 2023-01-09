Wizards Of Waverly Place Actor Dan Benson Explains How He ‘Tripped & Fell Into Adult Entertainment’

Dan Benson is opening up about his transition from Disney star to adult entertainment star.

If you watched Wizards of Waverly Place, you’ll know Dan played the loveable Zeke Beakerman. By his account, though, maybe Dan was just a bit TOO loveable.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old took to TikTok to share how he wound up in the adult entertainment business, and how it all actually began on the Selena Gomez-led show. In a video captioned, “I tripped and fell into adult entertainment,” the former Disney actor explained:

“I would get messages from people all of the time. Some of those being women that I found incredibly attractive. Turns out, messaging those women, who turned out to be not who they said they were, was not the best idea.”

Didn’t he watch Catfish?? He continued:

“I would send nude photos to them and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites. Quickly, I learned that my nude photos and videos were all over the web.”

Ughhh, what a HORRIBLE thing to discover. Dan continued:

“That was a pretty traumatic experience, and for years I went about trying to get rid of them, get them off the Internet, because obviously I did not want them out there, but as you can imagine, that was a pretty difficult task.”

The star went on to reveal how the extreme invasion of privacy almost cost him his job after he “retired from acting,” and that it had a “very big negative impact on [his] life.” He continued in his recollection:

“Eventually, I decided to stop fighting against it and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it and build out a page, and instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my — you know what I mean — I decided to say, ‘Alright, screw you, I’m going to sell it myself.’ So, I started that adventure last year. I’ve been having a tremendous amount of fun, I’ve met a lot of great people in the adult entertainment industry, and it’s changed my life for the better.”

OnlyFans to the rescue! He concluded:

“What are you going to do? Sometimes you’ve just got to roll with the punches.”

See the full TikTok (below):

WOW. What a traumatic way to begin a career… It’s sad that Dan was sort of pressured into it by the lack of control he had over his leaks, but we’ve got to say, what a great example of making lemonade out of lemons! We wish him ALL the happiness going forward, and hopefully no more major invasions of privacy!

