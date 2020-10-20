Woman In Her 30s Dies Of Coronavirus — While Aboard Airplane

Yet another life has been lost to COVID-19. But this wasn’t isolated in a hospital…

According to reports, a young Texas woman died of coronavirus while on an airplane this summer during an interstate flight from Arizona to Texas. A spokesperson for the office of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed to KXAS that the woman, who was in her 30s, passed away while the plane was on the tarmac.

The official told the news outlet:

“It became difficult for her to breathe and they tried to give her oxygen. It was not successful. She died on the jetway.”

It’s unclear if the Garland, Texas resident, who reportedly had underlying high-risk health conditions, was aware she was infected with the virus before boarding the plane. The rep wasn’t able to disclose which health conditions she was suffering from, per privacy reasons.

While the death took place on July 25, Dallas County officials only received the woman’s official cause of death recently, propelled them to announce it in a press release on Sunday that covered three COVID deaths in the county, all of which were people with underlying high-risk health conditions.

But Jenkins cautioned those without high-risk health conditions to take the virus just as seriously, adding:

“I would strongly encourage people to not think they’re invincible from COVID because they don’t think they’re in a high-risk category.”

Per the press release, Dallas County has a total of 90,318 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,085 deaths. Of the cases that required hospitalizations, over two-thirds have been people younger than 65 years old, and about one-third of those who were hospitalized had diabetes.

While speaking to press, Jenkins went on to express frustration that Gov. Greg Abbott had loosened statewide restrictions just as new cases started to decline. He shared:

“What happens with that is people hear that, they may not be going to a bar but they think it’s now safe to have friends over to watch the Cowboys game or do something else they want to do. We keep jumping the gun and it puts us back in a situation which hurts public health and businesses and schools.”

Meanwhile, plane travel has surged. Over 1 million passengers were screened by the TSA on Sunday; the highest number since March 17. For what it’s worth, though, several coronavirus regulations have been put in place to safeguard air travel during the ongoing pandemic, including temperature screens, COVID tests, and requiring passengers to wear face masks.

Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones. Hopefully, no one else on that Arizona to Texas flight fell ill.

