Model Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dead At 24 After Overdose

Harry Brant, the 24-year-old son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour (pictured above, right inset) and her husband, newspaper tycoon and publisher Peter Brant, has died. According to a statement from the family, the young man’s unexpected death was brought about by an accidental overdose of prescription medication.

According to the New York Times, who first published the Brant family’s statement on Harry’s untimely passing, the young man died on Sunday, January 17. A model himself following in the footsteps of his famous mother, Harry had reportedly been hoping to “overcome his addiction” to prescription drugs, and “had plans to enter rehab in just a few days.”

Tragically, that was all cut short by his sudden passing.

The Brant family statement remembered the young man, his achievements, and his impact on the world. It read, in part (below):

“We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done. Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

Even while growing up with famous parents, Harry nevertheless was able to make a name for himself in the entertainment world early in his career. Back in 2015, he teamed up with his brother, Peter Brant Jr. (pictured above, left inset), to launch a unisex makeup line for MAC. Forward-thinking in its applications for both men and women, the line proved to be an interesting and worthwhile venture into a gender fluid world in the makeup industry.

Just after the launch, in 2016, Harry opened up to W Magazine about the inspiration behind the movement. Showing off his impressive vision for the future of the fashion and makeup industries, he noted his take on where it was all headed (below):

“The gender lines are starting to blur again, which is really, really great. People are starting to be more celebrated for their creativity. And I really think that once you leave high school, you realize that being normal is something that people want to shy away from, and the more true you are to yourself and the more individual you are, the more people are inherently attracted to you. People can definitely express themselves in a great way through makeup, because it is all about fantasy and turning yourself into someone you might not necessarily be on an everyday basis, so you kind of get to escape for a night with this new personal. That’s what I always did.”

Our sincere condolences go out to Harry’s entire family, including mom Stephanie, father Peter, and the rest of his friends and loved ones.

