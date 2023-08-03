Woman Escapes Alleged Oregon Kidnapper’s Cinder Block Cell -- By Banging On Door Until Her Hands Bled!

A Washington woman is lucky to be alive after being kidnapped and locked in a makeshift cell — 450 miles away from her home!

A man named Negasi Zuberi, who, according to the FBI, also goes by the aliases of “Sakima,” “Justin Hyche,” and “Justin Kouassi,” was arrested last month after kidnapping a Seattle woman. He allegedly traveled with the unnamed woman across state lines to Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he trapped her in a cell made from cinder blocks. However, sheer will and determination kept his victim from an uncertain fate as she apparently banged on the metal door of her cell for so long that her hands started BLEEDING. But it worked! She was eventually able to break free and get help.

In a Wednesday press conference, Stephanie Shark, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the FBI Portland Field Office, explained in a press release:

“According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare.”

An unimaginable escape from an unthinkable situation.

Once free of the cinder block nightmare, the unnamed woman flagged down a passing motorist who called 911 for her. The victim described the cell to responding officers, who were able to get a warrant to search the property. Apparently, they found the cell, exactly as described, in Zuberi’s garage. It had a metal door installed backwards so that it could only be opened from the outside. But things get even creepier… Police also found a handwritten note titled, “Operation takeover,” which seemed to be a personal checklist for kidnapping. It detailed reminders like, “leave phone at home,” and “make sure they don’t have a bunch of people in their life. You don’t want any type of investigation,” according to the complaint.

According to an FBI statement, court records indicate that Zuberi left his Oregon home on July 15 before arriving in Seattle, where he solicited the service of the victim, an alleged sex worker. According to her, he then claimed to be an undercover police officer, pointed a taser at her and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons, and forced her into the backseat of his vehicle. He then traveled 450 miles back to his Oregon home, allegedly sexually assaulting her along the way.

What an absolute nightmare. We’re so glad this woman was able to escape.

Zuberi fled — presumably knowing it was a matter of time once his victim was free — but was fortunately found the next day in Reno, Nevada. The shocking part, though…? He was with his FAMILY!

Apparently, he was in the front seat of his car, holding his small child and talking with his wife outside of a Walmart when police found him. Court docs detailed that he initially “refused” to comply with officers:

“He refused to exit the vehicle and cut himself with a sharp object causing him to bleed profusely. He also attempted to destroy his phone.”

However, after a 45-minute stand off, the 29-year-old was apprehended, and his child was fortunately unharmed. He has now been charged with one count of interstate kidnapping, which could potentially land him life in prison. Shark also detailed in her release that Zuberi has been linked to four additional violent sexual assaults in at least four other states.

We’re so glad this monster is off the streets. See more (below):

