Watch Chris Hemsworth Swim With MASSIVE Sharks For Upcoming TV Special!

Sharks are no match for Thor — AKA Chris Hemsworth!

For this year’s Sharkfest, the 37-year-old actor joined forces with National Geographic for his own special called Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth. The one-hour documentary will explore how humans and sharks can live side-by-side following a fatal shark attack season in Australia. During the special, the Marvel star teams up with conservationist Valerie Taylor for an amazing (and terrifying) dive off the coast of the island. He explained in a preview for the special:

“In Australia, where I live, we just had the worst spate of fatal shark encounters in a century. As someone who loves sharks and being in the water, I wanna find out if we can live together without doing each other harm.”

Related: Chris Hemsworth’s Buff Family Troll Him Over His Skinny Legs — Awww!

The footage then cuts to the pair suiting up while Valerie warns not to make any sudden movements around the massive creatures, to which he asks:

“Should I be nervous?”

Yes, yes you should!!! Or at least we would be! During the dive, Hemsworth actually comes face-to-face with a nurse shark, leaving him in complete awe and saying:

“Coming face to face with them, it’s hard to put into words the serene beauty.”

How he isn’t panicking we will never know! Ch-ch-check out a preview for the show (below):

Not going to li, that looks like an amazing experience, but we may have to leave the deep dives to the superhero! Are you excited for Chris’ new TV special? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via National Geographic/YouTube]