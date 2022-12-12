Woman Shoots & Kills Carjacker With His Own Gun After He Couldn't Figure Out How To Start Her Car!

One man is dead and another is facing multiple charges after police say they attempted to carjack a woman in North Las Vegas, Nevada late last month.

According to KLAS-TV, cops were called to the scene of a homicide in North Las Vegas back on November 19. Once there, they found “a man in a ski mask laying in the street profusely bleeding from his head.” Cops initiated life-saving procedures, but they were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As cops began securing the area, a woman walked out from behind a nearby house. She had her hands up in the air and a handgun in her pocket. Police took her into custody and began interrogating her about what happened.

According to the woman’s story, she and a friend were parked in a car outside of a home on the street when another vehicle pulled up in front of her car. Two men got out and approached the women with guns. The driver and passenger were forcibly pulled out of the car by the men, who got in and attempted to drive away.

However, the man in the driver’s seat couldn’t figure out how to start the car. According to witness testimony, the man’s partner told him “just go.” However, he faltered with the car’s push-button start. So, he set his gun on his lap while trying to figure out what to do.

The woman saw her opportunity, grabbed the gun off the man’s lap, and ran down the street. The man followed her down the street and tackled her to the ground. In the ensuing struggle, per the police report, she shot the man in the head. As he fell to the ground, she ran away. The man’s partner began firing his gun at her, but missed. She ran into the side yard of a nearby house and fixed her newfound gun, which had apparently jammed. Then, she waited there while the second suspect reportedly “cried out” that his friend had been shot.

When police came, the woman left her hiding place to approach them. From there, she explained her involvement. Other witness testimony from the street backed up the woman’s story. Though she was initially held in custody, cops determined she acted in self defense and released her. Her identity has not been revealed. The identity of the would-be carjacker killed in the incident is also unreleased.

In the ensuing days, North Las Vegas cops investigated the identity of the second carjacker. They tracked the car that blocked in the women at the start of the crime. It came back to another address in North Las Vegas. As cops descended on that residence, they arrested 18-year-old Jaylin Morrison (mugshot, above). Per FOX5 Las Vegas, the car belongs to Morrison’s mother. The car also reportedly matches a vehicle detectives saw on security camera footage “casing” multiple other cars in the area right before the time of the crime, according to the outlet.

In the car, detectives found a gun and ammunition. The bullets match shell casings found near the body of the man who was shot, according to cops. Detectives also confirmed via cell phone location records that Morrison was at the scene of the crime at the time it took place. North Las Vegas cops say Morrison is “a known associate” of the deceased man.

Now, Morrison — who was officially arrested early last week — is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, burglary, attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, and conspiracy to commit robbery. All the charges have deadly weapon enhancements. Per Fox News, he is being held on $50,000 bail. It is unclear if police are looking for more suspects in this case.

Here is more on the failed carjacking and subsequent police investigation:

[Image via North Las Vegas Police Department/Fox 5 Las Vegas/YouTube]