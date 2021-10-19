New Roommate Shoots Man Dead For Refusing To Kiss Her In Front Of His Girlfriend

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A would-be love triangle apparently led to an Illinois man being shot dead in front of his girlfriend.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Claudia Resendiz-Flores (above) was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting 29-year-old James Jones because he refused to kiss her in front of his girlfriend.

Police say the 28-year-old mother-of-three had recently moved into the couple’s home in Rolling Meadows. (Claudia’s public defender later disputed this claim, alleging she lived at her family home in Des Plaines.)

According to authorities, the three were hanging out at the home drinking on Thursday when Claudia asked James to give her a smooch. He refused and turned to kiss his girlfriend instead, which made Claudia jealous. Prosecutors say her demeanor changed, and she demanded once again he kiss her — but he refused a second time.

So overcome with jealousy, Claudia then allegedly grabbed Jones’ gun, which was tucked between the couch cushions, and pointed it at him. Jones watched as she disengaged the safety and reacted by pushing the gun down; however, prosecutors say, Claudia raised her arms back up and fired a single shot into his chest, killing him.

Jones’ girlfriend called 911. Responding officers found the handgun still in the living room beside Jones’ dead body.

Police say Resendiz-Flores — who is reportedly married but separated from her husband and is the sole caretaker of their three young children — confessed to the crime after she was taken into custody. A judge ordered she be held without bail ahead of her first court appearance on Tuesday.

[Image via Rolling Meadows Police Department]