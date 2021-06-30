Woman Looking To Adopt Pet At Shelter Reunited With THE DOG SHE LOST 2 YEARS AGO!

Talk about a dog’s journey!

A Pennsylvania woman who was looking to adopt a new pet ended up reuniting with an old one when she found a dog she lost two years earlier at a shelter!

Aisha Nieves (pictured above with her old pooch, Kovu) told The Morning Call she was searching for a dog for her two sons on the Lehigh County Humane Society‘s website when she noticed a dog that looked downright identical to the tan pitbull-rottweiler mix she used to own. She recalled:

“I thought, ‘Wait, that can’t be him.’ Then, I saw the little scar over one eye, the scar from when he got caught in a gate, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my baby, that’s Kovu!'”

Turns out, she was right!

After living with the Nieves family for five years, Kovu escaped from their home in 2019 when a car crashed into the front gate. Weeks later, the pooch was picked up by the Lehigh County Humane Society, renamed to “Ash,” and eventually adopted by a different family.

As fate would have it, the family surrendered Kovu/Ash on June 12, 2021, as they were facing possible eviction, just as Aisha realized it was time to bring another furry friend into the home. Six days later, she spotted the picture of the pooch on LCHS’ adoption list.

She explained:

“I at first thought, ‘No way is this my dog.’ When I was sure it was him, I got so excited I was literally shaking.”

We can only imagine. But did Kovu even remember his previous owner?

You better believe it! Aisha admitted that while she was nervous her former pet had forgotten her, her nerves went away when she drove to the shelter and the pair locked eyes.

She explained:

“Then, he just jumped on me and we started kissing and hugging. He sat on my lap. I told him, ‘Yeah, buddy, you’re going home. I’m so sorry this happened. Never again am I losing you.'”

So heartwarming!

Interestingly enough, Deirdre Snyder, director of development at LCHS, said it’s actually common for a dog to recognize someone after a long period of time due to their incredible sense of smell, telling the outlet:

“That is likely the first thing that brings the recognition.”

Now that she’s reunited with her long lost pooch, Aisha said she feels “whole again,” and is looking forward to celebrating Kovu’s seventh birthday together on Christmas.

She added:

“Now that he’s back home, I feel whole again. All that time he was gone, I felt like a piece of me was missing. Never did I stop thinking about him or wondering if he was being treated well wherever he was. I just wanted my baby back. And now he is.”

We always love a happy ending!

[Image via ABC6]