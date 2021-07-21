Nevada Woman Admits She Pretended To Be A Dentist & Yanked 13 TEETH From An Unsuspecting Patient!

This isn’t quite like Jennifer Aniston‘s character harassing her poor dental assistant in Horrible Bosses (movie scene pictured above), but this real-life dental drama is still pretty f**king insane!!!

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in Reno, Nevada, identified as 42-year-old Laurel Eich, broke into a dental office, stole money, and admitted to performing surgery on a patient without a license — according to media reports published over the weekend.

Eich (mugshot pictured in inset, above) worked at Desert Valley Dental in the northern Nevada city of Reno when police arrested her late last week. Initially, law enforcement had their eyes on one specific crime: back on May 3, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the dental office where they found an open back door, a broken back window, and a ransacked desk drawer with more than $23,000 in cash and checks reportedly missing.

While it’s unclear exactly why police suspected Eich of the crime, she was eventually identified as the main suspect, and cops arrested her without incident last Wednesday. Then, during intake at the local jail, they officially charged her with multiple felonies for the break-in, including burglary and grand larceny.

But the story doesn’t end there!!!

While speaking to police as part of their interrogation process, Eich freely confessed to cops that she allegedly “yanked 13 teeth from an unidentified person at a prior time” before the burglary. She claimed she used anesthetic that had been thrown away by the dental office.

WTF?!

Shocked by the admission, the police investigated, evidently found cause, and added another charge onto Eich’s rap sheet. This time, they hit her with performing surgery on a patient without a license in addition to her two previously-mentioned felony charges.

Cops say Eich came forward with that admission on her own; apparently, the teeth extraction was completely unrelated to the robbery allegations and “done on her own time.” The identity of the person from whom Eich extracted those 13 teeth is not immediately clear, nor is there current condition after going through such a surgery ordeal with… ya know, not a dentist.

Eich has also been hit with several other charges, including three counts of violating her probation, and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit burglary. She was held through the weekend in the local county jail on a $20,000 bond.

Whew.

What do U make of this rogue dental assistant going all-in on surgery, Perezcious readers?? And then telling the cops?!

Oh, to be a fly on that wall in that interrogation room when cops first learned of her extra-curricular surgery activities… definitely not something you expect to come across every day!!!

