Former WWE Star Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats In New Jersey

A former WWE legend has found herself in some legal trouble…

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Tammy Sytch – known as Sunny during her wrestling career – was arrested on Thursday morning in Keansburg, New Jersey, after allegedly unlawfully possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats. Although the exact nature of the 49-year-old athlete’s crimes is unclear, the court records list three charges for her arrest. TMZ reports there are two charges for illegally possessing a weapon and one for terroristic threats. The nature of the alleged threats is also unknown at this time.

Related: New Details & Shocking Video Of Kanye West’s Alleged Battery Incident Come To Light

In case you didn’t know, New Jersey has no felonies or misdemeanors, and they have degrees instead, with a lower degree meaning more potential jail time for a defendant. The outlet noted that the weapons charges are classified as third degree, meaning each carries a potential prison term of three to five years. Meanwhile, the threat charge in the 4th degree could carry up to a one-year sentence. The NJ statute reads:

“A person is guilty of a crime of the third degree if he threatens to commit any crime of violence with the purpose to terrorize another or to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly, or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience.”

Sytch has had trouble with the law in the past. In February 2019, she was arrested for a DUI for the sixth time. The WWE Hall of Famer later spent time behind bars for about eight months in 2018.

As usual, we’ll keep you posted if any new information comes out about her arrest.

[Image via WWE/YouTube]