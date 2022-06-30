Yoga Teacher Murder Suspect Kaitlin Armstrong FINALLY Caught After 6 Weeks On The Run!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

After six weeks on the run, the yoga teacher accused of killing another woman in a jealous rage has been arrested by authorities.

As we reported, US Marshals have been searching across the country for Kaitlin Armstrong, who was last seen at Newark’s Liberty International way back on May 18 — the day after the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for her arrest. The yoga instructor is accused of fatally shooting professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson on May 11 in Austin, Texas, reportedly after she went for a swim with Kaitlin’s boyfriend.

The 34-year-old was able to evade authorities for a frankly impressive six weeks before her luck ran out. The jig was finally up in Costa Rica, where Armstrong was captured while staying at a Santa Teresa Beach hotel. According to a statement from the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, she was stopped by agents assigned to the Santa Teresa de Cóbano Tourist Police division.

The fugitive gave the cops a different name, but no record of her entry into the country came up when that moniker was cross-referenced with the country’s immigration registry. Armstrong then told the agents her real last name, and it was game over from there: they plugged the name into a database that revealed she was wanted on an international arrest warrant.

For what it’s worth, Costa Rica may not have been the safest choice anyway — they’ve had an extradition treaty with the US since 1982. (Obviously we had to look that up, but Kaitlin could have done so, too. Just sayin’.)

The statement noted that a joint investigation by the Marshals and Homeland Security Investigations learned that Armstrong fled the country on May 18 using a fake passport. She’s currently set to be deported to the US.

US Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau said:

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run.”

On May 11, authorities found Armstrong’s 25-year-old victim “bleeding and unconscious” after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds at her friend’s apartment in Austin. Wilson, who was staying in Austin for a race, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities theorized that Armstrong had killed Wilson out of jealousy after learning that her car was seen in the area around the time of the shooting — and that Wilson had apparently become romantically involved with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

A police tipster who didn’t want to be identified told investigators that Armstrong flew into a rage after discovering Strickland’s romance with the fellow cyclist in January 2022. The source reportedly told police:

“Armstrong became furious and was shaking with anger. Armstrong told the caller Armstrong was so angry Armstrong wanted to kill Wilson.”

The informant contacted police on May 14, three days after Wilson was murdered. Armstrong was then questioned by cops, but released due to a technicality. That’s when she disappeared.

Sounds like she’s not going anywhere this time…

[Image via US Marshals Service/El Observador]