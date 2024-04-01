Dean McDermott Speaks For First Time Since Tori Spelling Filed For Divorce, And...

It’s Dean McDermott‘s chance to talk following the revelation last Friday of now-estranged wife Tori Spelling officially filing for divorce… and he sounds resigned to it! And also… calm AF?!

As we’ve been reporting, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star filed divorce paperwork to legally split from McDermott on Friday. On Monday, Tori launched her misSPELLING podcast at least partially to lash out at Dean and reveal that she’d wanted to be divorced from him since very shortly after they first got married! Oof. But before that, it was Dean’s turn to speak.

On Saturday, paparazzi cameras caught the Chopped Canada host while he was out and about in El Lay. The 57-year-old was walking out of a coffee shop holding a cup of Joe when cameras swooped in and asked him about his 50-year-old estranged wife’s filing. Of course, at that point, the news was less than 24 hours old. McDermott told the media members he was “doing good,” then on how things are between him and Tori he admitted:

“It’s been a long time coming, but T and I are good.”

Wow! Well, honestly, we’re glad to hear that — if that is actually the truth. Tori and Dean share five kids together: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. So, there is a LOT of co-parenting to be done now that they are on their way to a legally-acknowledged version of Splitsville. Let’s hope they can keep up these good vibes for the little ones, ya know? Goodness knows the kids are going to need a lot of support at home!!

You can see Dean speak in the quick clip via DailyMail.com. Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

