YouTube Star CJ So Cool Shot FOUR Times In Scary Home Invasion!

CJ So Cool just revealed he was shot FOUR times during a terrifying home invasion…

The YouTube star, whose real name is Cordero James Brady, shared on his Instagram Story that he was the unsuspecting victim of gun violence during a terrifying Thursday incident in Las Vegas. He wrote:

“In the hospital I got shot 4 times in a home invasion at 3am please keep me and my kids in your prayers so far I’m doing ok”

He followed up with an additional Story post of his bloodied leg from his hospital bed. At the time, it was unclear if his children were in the house at the time of the shooting. How SCARY. We’re so glad he’s doing okay!

Following the violent attack, CJ’s ex Ni’Kee Lewis, whom he shares an 11-year-old child with, shared her support on IG, writing, “I’m soo happy it wasn’t his time,” before asking for prayers. She added:

“God had other plans … Get well baby daddy.”

The social media star’s current girlfriend, Alexis Lohmier, took to the app to post a Story of him in the hospital room the same day, which she captioned:

“My baby is ok thank you god. Home invasions are no joke. Thank you to everyone that’s helping and working on this case”

Later in the evening, CJ hopped back on Instagram to give his thanks for all the love and support following his scary attack:

“I’m getting so much love right now on Instagram, Facebook, text message, phone calls — everyone that’s reaching out to me with positive regards, I appreciate you. I appreciate all the love. This is something that if I would have passed away, I wouldn’t have been able to see, so it’s a very warm feeling that I get to embrace all this love, and I get to still be on this earth, which only means that God has a plan for me.”

He continued:

“I just want everybody watching to know this is not fake, this was not staged, I don’t wish this on anybody. Getting shot is not a joke, it’s not a game, especially while you’re just trying to sleep. I literally was awakened out of my sleep by two people trying to kill me. For what? I don’t know. I never did anything to anybody. I never did anything wrong to anybody.”

He concluded:

“But I’m just grateful to be here and I’mma get back, I’mma get better.”

The entertainer has amassed a whopping 8.87 million YouTube subscribers, and 5.2 million Instagram followers. Fans quickly shared their concerns over the fact that CJ has shared his home address in his YouTube videos in the past, suspecting “person who done it saw it.” Another fan added:

“cj so cool need to stop showing his address all the time . and them gates not doing nothing . hope he got a fast recovery tho . #cjsocool”

At the time, it’s unclear if any arrests have been made, but the Henderson Police Department is handling the case. Our thoughts are with CJ and his family! We hope for a speedy recovery. Share your support in the comments down below.

