YouTube Star Rosanna Pansino Gets Breast Implants Removed!

Au naturel! After over a decade, it was time for YouTube star Rosanna Pansino to say goodbye to her breast implants. Sharing with her four million followers on Instagram, the cookbook author announced on Sunday:

“New year, new me! After 13 years with breast augmentation I have decided to get my implants removed. First up is all the pre-op tests to make sure I’m healthy for surgery. Everything came back good news so it’s time for the procedure! ”

Related: Rosanna Pansino Hospitalized With ‘Major Internal Infection’!

Hours later, the Forbes’ 2017 Top Influencer: Food chart topper updated fans with a thumbs up photo (above, left), elaborating on why she decided to remove her implants. The 35-year-old explained:

“Surgery was a success! I’m so happy about going all natural! While I don’t regret getting augmentation 13 years ago, I’m at a place in life where I’m just as happy without them! They even took my natural fat cells and filled in the missing volume ”

Pansino also took a moment to thank her plastic surgeon for his support with a special call out:

“Everything came out so good! They look amazing! Thank you to @robertcohenmd for making me feel at ease every step of the way and doing wonderful work!”

Many famous friends were quick to send their love post-op, including Drew Scott’s wife Linda Phan:

“Happy it all went smoothly! I hear virtual game nights help with recovery ”

Fellow YouTuber Kandee Johnson added:

“You look so gorgeous…even in recovery! I love you Ro! ”

The NYTimes Best Selling Author for The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook is currently resting at home with her boyfriend Mike Lamond (also know as Husky). Posting a series of videos to Twitter and her IG Story, the foodie gushed:

“I’m recovering and my boyfriend Mike is taking the best care of me. He’s so sweet!”

Related: Chrissy Teigen Wants To Get ANOTHER Breast Reduction!

She then shared how the creative had managed to fix an annoying technical glitch on their television and turn it into a stunning masterpiece! Listen to Rosanna’s genuine glee in the clips (below)!

I didn’t know that TVs could do this ???? pic.twitter.com/TwPCslolyl — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) February 22, 2021

I love it even though it’s something so simple ???? Makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/UYKOMHHD3a — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) February 22, 2021

And one more because she was really digging it, LOLz!

My mind is blown! ???? pic.twitter.com/NX6LHNh1UY — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) February 22, 2021

So cute! And a great distraction from after surgery. Wishing you a speedy and smooth recovery, Rosanna!!

[Image via Rosanna Pansino/Instagram]