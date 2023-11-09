Zac Efron Responds To Learning 17 Again Co-Star Matthew Perry Wanted Him For His Own Biopic

Zac Efron is opening up about his onscreen future self, the late great Matthew Perry.

In 17 Again, Zac played the teen version of the Friends actor — and it sounds like he wouldn’t be opposed to doing it again. Last week, Athenna Crosby, the woman Matthew was spotted with just 24 hours before his tragic death, revealed to Entertainment Tonight the actor “wanted to make a movie about his life” — and had Zac in mind to play him! She told the outlet:

“He said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that.”

So sad… He had so many plans in the works.

Zac has since caught wind of the late actor’s vision, and while speaking with Extra on the red carpet for his new film Iron Claw on Wednesday, he revealed his thoughts on hearing Matty’s wish:

“I was hugely honored. It would be extraordinary to do.”

He added:

“I’m still devastated by the fact that he is gone… We’ll see what happens.”

He opened up more about Matthew’s tragic death in an interview with ET the same evening, sharing:

“Matthew is, you know, the best guy in the world. I had the best time of my life working with him.”

He added that it’s a “huge honor” the Fools Rush In star was “thinking” of him for the role:

“I mean I would be honored to do it, to be honest.”

