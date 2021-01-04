Zach Braff Gushes Over Girlfriend Florence Pugh In Sweet Instagram Post For Her 25th Birthday!

Ah, young love… well, young for Florence Pugh, anyway.

The actress just turned 25 on Sunday, which once again highlights just how pronounced the age gap between Florence and her beau Zach Braff is — nearly 20 full years. The Little Women star has been pretty insistent everybody let the age thing go, though, so let’s turn our attention to the birthday celebrations….

The birthday girl shared a buoyant clip to her Instagram Story dancing around golden “25” balloons after shouting, “It’s my birthday!” She went on to repost well wishes from friends and family, including Zach’s (which she shared with a red heart).

For his part, the Scrubs alum posted a handful of photos of his young girlfriend, including several hiking shots and one where the couple appears to be on a plane together. The 45-year-old captioned his post:

“Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born.”

He also shared some additional snaps to his own IG Story (below), including one sweet snuggle sesh:

Unsurprisingly, the actor/director turned comments off for his birthday tribute. The pair had faced backlash around his birthday in April 2020, when Florence’s birthday ‘gram was met with “bullying” over their age difference. At the time, the Oscar nominee addressed the outpouring of negativity in a video, where she said:

“I have never been an Instagram page that likes the toxic vibe. I have only been an Instagram page that tried to bring some light and tries to be positive and tries to make people smile. I will not allow that behavior on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

She went on:

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really it has nothing to do with you. The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”

Point taken, Flo! We hope you had a lovely birthday with your man.

