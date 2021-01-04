Food Network Star Kerry Vincent Dies At 75: 'She Will No Longer Have Any Pain'

The year’s off to a sad start…

Food Network star Kerry Vincent, best known as a judge on Food Network Challenge and on The Great Australian Bake Off, passed away on Saturday, January 2. The 75-year-old leaves behind her husband Doug.

Despite years of fame as a cake pioneer, the baker kept her personal life very private, which is why the public had no warning of her battle with an unspecified illness. A Facebook post by nonprofit Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, which she co-founded, confirmed:

“It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening. Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as [well] as personally.”

Related: Dr. Pimple Popper Goes Too Far With Blackhead Rice Krispie Baking Video!

The organization also stated there will be no services, honoring her requests. The TV personality will forever be remembered for her sugar craft techniques, as well as inductions into the International Cake Exploration Societé Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame in 2010. Her current hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma has renamed October 6 Kerry Vincent Day in honor of her efforts in the city.

Co-star and Australian chef Dan Lepard wrote of the Romantic Wedding Cakes cookbook author’s death:

“Very sad to read this. Kerry’s influence, guidance and fierce determination was such an inspiration, to myself and so many others. Rest in peace dear Kerry.”

Sending well wishes to all of Vincent’s loved ones as they grapple with this devastating loss. Rest in peace, Kerry!

[Image via WENN]