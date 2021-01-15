Zayn Malik Is Sparking Gigi Hadid Engagement Rumors -- Here's Why!

People are listening!

The release of Zayn Malik’s new album Nobody Is Listening has fans questioning the status of his romance with Gigi Hadid, and if the couple could be walking down the aisle in the near future!

It’s the fifth song on the record that has fan’s freaking out the most. In When Love’s Around featuring Syd, the One Direction alum sings:

“Never feels right / Never feel that type of way / But I need you in my life / Yeah you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love”

There’s no denying engagement is on the brain with a lyric like that!! And some die-hards wonder if that’s how Zayn planned to propose, tweeting:

“i just listened to when love’s around and is zayn gonna propose to gigi ????!! “I mean… IS HE PROPOSING THAT WAY?”

This wasn’t the only song detective followers honed in own, either. A second track titled Tightrope is believed to be the singer’s love letter to his baby momma, with lyrics like:

“Sittin’ with my legs across your torso / We are who we are when we’re alone / Baby, I’m ready, any minute we might fall / Lately, I feel like my grip is gone / But you got my arm”

The duo welcomed their first child together in September after a turbulent past in their on-again off-again relationship. In January 2020, E! News learned the A-listers had given things another try, a source revealing:

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.”

The time apart seemed to work, as the insider added:

She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

Their romance has been going strong as they take on the challenge of first-time parenthood, during a pandemic no less. On Tuesday, the supermodel posted a sweet message to her BF on his 28th birthday, gushing:

“Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.”

We wonder what the new momma thinks about these songs?? Could wedding bells be in her future?

