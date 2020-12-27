Gigi Hadid Shares Two New Christmas Pics Of Her Daughter With BF Zayn Malik -- Awww!

Gigi Hadid is enjoying her first Christmas as a new mom!

The 25-year-old supermodel has been laying low with BF Zayn Malik and the couple’s first child, a daughter, for the last few months ever since the pandemic hit. And now, they are spending some great quality family time over the Christmas holiday — and showing off their little girl to the world, too!

Related: Did Taylor Swift Low-Key Reveal The Name Of Gigi’s Daughter?!

This weekend, Yolanda Hadid‘s daughter shared two new posts on her Instagram Stories that showed off her beautiful baby girl — first, being held by Zayn, as you can see (below):

Aww!

And second, a showcase of the newborn’s festive holiday outfit, which included a Gucci onesie and, yes, a pair of Christmas-themed Jordans (below):

Wow!!!

Talk about getting ready for the season in style!!

Of course, as we reported last week, Gigi also previously took to her regular Instagram feed to share a snap of baby’s first snow:

Suffice to say, it sounds like the little girl is having a wonderful winter with her loving parents!

That is all so adorable… We can’t get enough!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Instagram]