Zendaya Refused To Have Her First Kiss Happen On Screen For Shake It Up -- Good For Her!

Zendaya is more than willing to work hard when it comes to her career — but there are some moments, events, and memories that she’d clearly prefer to have all her own, and we totally get that!

The 25-year-old Euphoria star opened up about just that in an interview with British Vogue this week. Released now to coincide with the mag’s October 2021 cover issue, Zendaya’s in-depth focus and cover shot feature contains an interesting anecdote about a first kiss!

Recalling her time while filming the hit Disney Channel show Shake It Up, Zendaya explained that at some point during the show, the script called for her to kiss an on-screen co-star. Though she never named which co-star (and her character had several kiss scenes), Zendaya had one big problem: at the time, she hand’t yet been kissed in real life, and she didn’t want to muck that memory up with something done on camera.

She explained to British Vogue (below0:

“I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera.”

Smart!

Gotta have that first time be special and with somebody who means something to you, ya know?! She’s got the rest of her career to do on-screen kisses, anyways!

Like we said, Zendaya didn’t identify which person she had been meant to kiss on the screen at that point. At least twice during the show’s run did she kiss co-stars on the cheek, though: her character Rocky Blue first kissed Deuce Martinez (played by Adam Irigoyen) during the season 2 episode Surprise It Up.

Then, in season 3, Rocky and her love interest Logan Hunter (Leo Howard) eventually kiss each other on the cheek on accident while dancing. So clearly, it would seem to be one of those two dudes!

No word on who Zendaya’s first “real life” kiss ended up being, but it’s ironic that earlier this week, she was the focus of a super-romantic birthday wish from none other than actor Tom Holland, with whom she is starring in Spiderman: No Way Home. So perhaps it’s safe to assume that at least for now, those two are doing a lot of kissing in real life — and perhaps some on screen at some point in the future, too?!

Love it!

