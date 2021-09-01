Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya In Sweet Birthday Post! LOOK!

His “MJ”!

Tom Holland and Zendaya are Instagram official — all in honor of the Euphoria star’s 25th birthday on Wednesday!

The Spider-Man lead, also 25, took to social media to share a rare behind-the-scenes pic of the couple on the set of their Marvel film, and while we know it’s not the first time either one of them has snapped a photo of the other, it is the first time they have since dating rumors were confirmed. In the pic, the actor sits in his suit with fake scrapes across his face while his leading lady cuddles behind him with a camera! It’s seriously too cute!

Captioning the upload, the Brit gushed:

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

So sweet! See the upload for yourself (below)!

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the lovers will get to spend the special day together. Zendaya is busy at work on the set of her HBO Max series, ringing in her birthday at midnight with a snap to the ‘gram. The Disney Channel alum reflected:

“No place I’d rather spend my bday. 20 more min.”

Umm… Wouldn’t you rather be with your beau?? We’ll just pretend she didn’t say that. LOLz!

According to previous posts, Holland headed back to England last week to spend some time with family. So we bet he’s eagerly awaiting her phone call today, but fans are very grateful he decided to share some of his love online! The photo surpassed 2 million likes within just 30 minutes! The selfie also marks the couple’s first acknowledgment of their romance, following a series of sightings over the summer.

They were first caught packing on the PDA in July in photos that also broke the internet. Having been friends since 2016 when they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, their characters’ love story has played out in almost three movies now (the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will feature the duo as an on-screen couple for the first time).

Despite years of rumors, they’ve never hinted at a relationship before — so it’s a little surprising to see Tom post so openly now! According to an Us Weekly insider, the movie stars had no idea they were being filmed back in July when they were caught making out with each other in a car. A little naive if you ask us — those two out in public are bound to draw some attention! But we guess they were too in love to notice. On their love life, the source added:

“They’re both not one to make their relationship public. They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

Except for now, of course! (Thanks, Tom!)

In July, a different confidant also gushed about what makes this pair so great, sharing:

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic.”

The Emmy winner and Avengers: Endgame lead also “work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.” Love to hear it! Sounds like their friendship and “off the charts” chemistry could really make them a perfect match!

We hope it’s a fantastic birthday, Z! We’re sure Tom has lots more surprises up his sleeve. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

