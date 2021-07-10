Tom Holland & Zendaya Have Always Had CRAZY ‘Off The Charts’ Chemistry!

Before they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it wasn’t hard to tell Zendaya and Tom Holland had a ton of chemistry. We mean, fans practically obsessed over the idea of their relationship because of it even though the pair denied romance rumors for years. So when some recent paparazzi shots of the co-stars making out in a car dropped, it’s safe to say everyone promptly freaked out. And we couldn’t blame them!

However, it turns out that Tom and Zendaya reportedly planned to keep their coupling away from the public eye. A source explained to Us Weekly on Friday:

“They’re both not one to make their relationship public. They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

Perhaps they should have thought of this first before locking lips at a red light in the middle of Los Angeles. Clearly, the duo wasn’t too concerned about who was watching them at the moment!

As fans may know, the colleagues first sparked dating reports after working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 but slammed the speculation, maintaining they were just friends over the years. The source said of the whispers to the publication:

“Their chemistry on the set of Spider-Man was off the charts. It was no wonder why they were chosen to play each other’s love interests. Their relationship when they first dated happened naturally. I know they broke up at some point, but they’ve always remained friends.”

Their crazy connection just couldn’t be contained at the end of the day! The insider reportedly believes the two “rekindled their relationship” while shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home. While it could “be more than a summer fling,” the confidant also dished that Tom and Zendaya aren’t “rushing into anything serious.” But the possibility for long term is still there! It also helps that they reportedly have similar interests and values too — which will come in handy if Tom and Zendaya hope to last past the summer:

“They make a good match because they’re both one of the kindest actors you will meet. Zendaya is selfless, caring, and compassionate, and you can see that in Tom as well. They’re both artists and are creative — not just when it comes to acting but in other ways. And they’re both really close to their families.”

Love it!

As we have mentioned before, it was about time Tom and Zendaya got together. And while we may not get any more steamy make-out sessions from the two, we certainly can expect some low-key lovey-dovey moments during their upcoming press tour!

Reactions to their love story, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

