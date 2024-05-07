Rosalía Gives Goth Realness In Dior At The 2024 Met Gala!

Rosalía has landed at the 2024 Met Gala!
The Spanish pop is turning heads on fashion’s biggest night in a goth-inspired custom Dior look! See (below):
La Rosi is a work of art wearing @Dior at the 2024 #MetGala.#Rosalia #Dior #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/QR0CvigrJe
— Fashionista.com (@Fashionista_com) May 7, 2024
Rosalía says she couldn't sit upright in the car to the #MetGala because of her corset: "I couldn't breathe. …It's worth it." https://t.co/FR0OcMz5ro pic.twitter.com/Vf6Qu5bl5e
— Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2024
She looks like she’s coming from a funeral in the hottest way possible! Her natural makeup compliments her fashionable face net and dazzling diamond necklace, while her long rain couldn’t help but turn heads!
Thoughts??
[Image via MEGA/WENN]
