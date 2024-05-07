Rosalía Gives Goth Realness In Dior At The 2024 Met Gala!

Rosalía has landed at the 2024 Met Gala!

The Spanish pop is turning heads on fashion’s biggest night in a goth-inspired custom Dior look! See (below):

Related: Sydney Sweeney Debuts Black Bob At The 2024 Met Gala!

Rosalía says she couldn't sit upright in the car to the #MetGala because of her corset: "I couldn't breathe. …It's worth it." https://t.co/FR0OcMz5ro pic.twitter.com/Vf6Qu5bl5e — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2024

She looks like she’s coming from a funeral in the hottest way possible! Her natural makeup compliments her fashionable face net and dazzling diamond necklace, while her long rain couldn’t help but turn heads!

Thoughts??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]