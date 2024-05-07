Got A Tip?

Rosalía Gives Goth Realness In Dior At The 2024 Met Gala!

Met gala red carpet 2024

Rosalía has landed at the 2024 Met Gala!

The Spanish pop is turning heads on fashion’s biggest night in a goth-inspired custom Dior look! See (below):

She looks like she’s coming from a funeral in the hottest way possible! Her natural makeup compliments her fashionable face net and dazzling diamond necklace, while her long rain couldn’t help but turn heads!

Thoughts??

May 06, 2024 19:00pm PDT

