Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Stylist Confirms They’ve ‘Secretly’ Been Dating This Entire Time!

Tomdaya have been “in love” for longer than some may have thought!

If you need a refresher on their story, Tom Holland and Zendaya revealed they were an IRL couple when paparazzi snapped them kissing at a red light in Los Angeles back in July 2021. And as you can imagine, the internet promptly freaked out at the time over the news. While they did not confirm or deny their relationship when the photos went viral, Tom shared they were, in fact, an item during an interview with GQ a couple of months later. Speaking about the paparazzi pics, the 26-year-old actor said:

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world. I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

But as Perezcious readers know, fans speculated that the two were together long before those photos of them making out went viral last year. Everyone linked Tom and Zendaya together ever since they worked on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. A source even told People at the time:

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

While people seemed hopeful for Tomdaya, the two ended up denying being romantically involved back then. However, it turns out fans might have been right all along because their stylist pretty much confirmed they’ve been “secretly” together this entire time!

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, celebrity stylist Law Roach opened up about dressing Zendaya and Tom for the Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet premiere in December 2021 when they stepped out as a “couple.” He said:

“It was great because this was the first time they went out as a couple, so that was exciting. We were like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready? Are you ready?’”

The 44-year-old then spilled:

“They have been secretly in love forever and this was a big step for them to go out. Tom’s my little brother and that’s my little sister, and I just love that we all get to experience their love now.”

Awww! We shall see if they’re really in for the long haul and don’t end up suffering the same fate as past Spider-Man couples!

Innerestingly enough, Law clapped back at Disney Channel star Skai Jackson’s mother, Kiya Cole, in the comments section of a post on Instagram when she mocked their “rumored real-life boyfriend” caption. The mom wrote at the time:

“Yes. It’s true. They been on the low for a while.”

Law then stepped in to set the record straight, saying:

“Really ? And how would you know?”

So we guess Law was helping Tom and Zendaya keep their love on the down low??? The couple is pretty private, so who knows if they plan on sharing any deets from their relationship anytime soon.

