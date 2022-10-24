America’s Got Talent Standout Zuri Craig Dead At 44

Zuri Craig has tragically passed away at age 44.

Known for his run on season 10 of America’s Got Talent, the singer met an untimely fate Friday. His family announced the news Sunday in a statement on Instagram, writing:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Related: Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The caption of the post added:

“Please keep our family and friends in your prayers. More info forthcoming… #RIPZuriCraig”

At the time, his cause of death has not been announced. See the full post (below):

Such heartbreaking news. The singer finished in fifth place of AGT back in 2015 alongside partner Jeffrey Lewis. The two were made famous for their standout performance of Mary J. Blige‘s I’m Goin’ Down, which you can see (below):

Zuri also acted, co-starring in Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011), A Madea Christmas (2011), and Madea Gets a Job (2013) after Tyler Perry discovered him on YouTube.

A prolific talent with a bright future, gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

[Image via America’s Got Talent/YouTube]