Bridget Moynahan Posts Cryptic AF Quote About 'Value' Of Breaking Up -- Amid Ex Tom Brady's Split From Gisele Bündchen!

Bridget Moynahan is subtly chiming into the conversation…

Amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s seemingly inevitable divorce, the football star’s ex has some thoughts! Bridget took to Instagram on Friday with a very cryptic quote about the value of relationships coming to an end — and the timing sure doesn’t seem like a coincidence!

The Serendipity star shared a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon, which read:

“Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes you have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

Advice for someone she knows? In the caption, which was a repost from Vienna herself, the therapist elaborated on the importance of moving on from broken relationships, adding:

“We’re comfortable with the happily-ever-after stories because…well, Disney. Sometimes that’s reality. But reality also looks like relationships that don’t get mended. Endings that don’t have beautiful closure. Ruptures that stay ruptured. It’s much harder to be face to face with this. Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space. The relationship that doesn’t work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn’t get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours. There is value in getting comfortable in this space. What’s something you’ve learned from a disappointing ending or a rupture that never got mended?”

Hmm. What a glass-half-full type of perspective! Check out the full post (below)!

This appears to be the Sex in the City alum’s first comment on her ex’s crumbling marriage since rumors first broke several weeks ago. After dating from 2004 to 2006, the quarterback famously called things off with the actress while she was pregnant (They share a 15-year-old son, Jack.) He then began dating the Brazilian model, whom he married in 2009.

So it’s very inneresting indeed to see Bridget weigh in on the split — albeit cryptically! Tom and Gisele have been embroiled in marriage issues for some time, so much so they’ve been living separately the past few weeks.

Still, neither has officially filed for divorce just yet, so… perhaps they’ve yet to take Bridget’s advice and they’re still trying to reconcile? Or more likely, they’re trying to sort out their issues before heading to court. What do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

