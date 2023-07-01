Ezra Miller Says They Were ‘Unjustly And Directly Targeted’ After Harassment Order Expires In Massachusetts

Ezra Miller is speaking out after a temporary harassment prevention order against them expired.

As Perezcious readers know, the 30-year-old star has been at the center of several controversies and legal battles for the past few years. It started in 2020 when they were filmed allegedly choking a female fan in Iceland — though no charges were ever filed. And two years later, things escalated to the point where a temporary harassment order was issued against Ezra in Massachusetts. A mom, Shannon Guin, accused The Flash star of threatening her family and acting inappropriately toward her 12-year-old child.

She claimed to The Daily Beast in June 2022 that Ezra had harassed them while visiting with a neighbor, claiming the actor flashed a gun and screamed at her in front of her kid. As for The Perks of Being a Wallflower alum’s wildly inappropriate behavior, the mother then alleged that they took an interest in her child:

“Miller focused their attention on the 11-year-old, saying, ‘I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.’”

Shannon told the outlet that Ezra continued to make her kid uncomfortable by tightly hugging them and offering to buy a horse to care for at their farm in Vermont. Ultimately, she and her kid were granted a temporary protective order against Ezra. But that order was lifted on Friday following a court hearing. Now, Ezra broke their silence on the matter to slam Shannon.

The Fantastic Beasts star took to Instagram on Friday to say that they were “unjustly and directly targeted” by the child’s mom, writing:

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted. Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services. I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action.”

Ezra then went on to criticize the media for “chasing the clicks” with these supposedly “false claims” before concluding with a message to fans:

“On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me. Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me — I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support. You have my undying gratitude, admiration, and love.”

You can read their entire statement (below):

That wasn’t the only thing said about the harassment order’s expiration…

Ezra’s attorney, Marissa Elkins, also issued a statement to Deadline on Friday, defending her client. She insisted that they were “never alone with the child” and the pair only “interacted” during “two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults.” Marissa also claimed the interactions were “initiated by her” at the time. Furthermore, she claimed that “nothing inappropriate” happened during Ezra’s conversations with the “young fan,” and they never had a weapon on them at any point.

With that in mind, Marissa believes that the harassment order against the Justice League star never would have been issued if they weren’t “struggling with significant mental health issues” and thus unable “to defend themself against the spurious claims” at the time Shannon went to court:

“Ezra does not deny that in the midst of their struggle that they have made mistakes and behaved at times in ways they wish they could take back. That, however, does not make every allegation, rumor, or false accusation true. There are real world consequences when claims like these are heedlessly amplified, without any regard for the facts or the truth. These false allegations, fanned by unscrupulous media, have threatened Ezra’s recovery, and done terrible damage to their reputation and career. Nonetheless, Ezra is in a much healthier place than they were at this time last year and is very glad to put this behind them.”

Thoughts on the statements, Perezcious readers?

